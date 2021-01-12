Cardinal Sarah Orders Covid-19 Ash Wednesday Rite

The Congregation for Divine Worship headed by Cardinal Robert Sarah published a January 12 “Note on Ash Wednesday. Distribution of Ashes in Time of Pandemic” (English below).Priests are advised to bless the ashes and sprinkle holy water over them without saying anything. They are supposed to say the formula “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return” over all faithful before proceeding to distribute the ashes.Then, the priest must cleanse his hands, puts on a face mask, and, without saying anything, sprinkle the ashes over the head of those who come forward.