The Netherlands: Three Pro-Life Victories!

From Pro-Life Hero, Salome Irene Van Der Wende in the Netherlands:
We won all 3 cases! We recently held an awareness campaign for a number of weeks throughout the country, using advertising consoles along the street, metro entrance, bus stops, and some were near abortion clinics. The signs showed an image of a 6 week baby from conception - merely to educate passers by.
3 residents of the Netherlands placed formal complaints.
Our court hearing was on April 1 (April Fools Day) while the verdicts were placed online today, May 5, a day which is also celebrated as Day of Liberation (from WWII).
One case was complaining that it was anti-abortion propaganda, causing young women "veel schade en verdriet opleveren" a great deal of damage and grief. The complaint was rejected.
Another case was a gentleman complaining because it reminded him of a miscarriage. He found it 'very much' to be confronted "heel erg om met deze uiting te worden geconfronteerd". This complaint was also rejected.
The third case concerned our sign which was in the vicinity of an abortion clinic. She called it anti-abortion advertising, that it was a political statement, not advertising, "erg triggerend en aanstootgevend worden ervaren" very triggering and can be perceived as offensive. No one is waiting for images like this when they walk out of the abortion clinic; "abortion" and "the Protestants" are tough enough, the complainant argued. Our sign disturbed the complainant and, she is sure, other women too.
This complaint was also rejected.
The verdicts can be read here:
Amsterdam - reclamecode.nl/uitspraken/uitspraak/titel-van-uitspraak/
Zwolle - reclamecode.nl/uitspraken/uitspraak/titel-van-uitspraak/
Almere - reclamecode.nl/uitspraken/uitspraak/titel-van-uitspraak/
It's been 50 years since the first abortion clinic opened in The Netherlands, 1971 February 27, in Arnhem.
That's awesome! Let's see how long it takes for The Netherlands to change their laws. People who are clever enough to file court complaints are clever enough to write to their pro-abortion politicians.