A New Saint Is Born: St Meghan Pray for Us!

Brendan O’Neill discovered on Spiked-Online.com a new commandment, which was given to us by the oligarchs. It is: “Thou shalt not criticise St Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex” – or you will lose your job. This happened to the Good Morning Britain journalist Piers Morgan after he critically reviewed comments made by Prince Harry’s wife Meghan Markle during a CBS interview. The original German form of Meghan’s family name is actually Merkel.



Secular Sacrilege



“Now, it is official,” O’Neill writes: “If you diss the patron saint of wokeness you will suffer.” Morgan is no fan of Markle who during the interview played the victim by saying that she was depressed and even suicidal when cooped up in Kensington Palace. Morgan replied to this: “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says. I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.” After this, the scalp-hungry cancel-culture mob experienced a meltdown and wailed about Morgan disrespecting a suffering woman as if he had just punched a statue of the Virgin Mary in 1930s Ireland, O’Neill writes.



Goddess of Wokeness



For O’Neill it is clear that a weird, unsettling and censorious atmosphere of [false] religiosity surrounds Markle because the oligarchs have beatified her. Quote, “They’ve made her the patron saint of critical race theory, the goddess of wokeness.” To venture a criticism of this high priestess of correct thought is to risk cancellation, O’Neill observes commenting that questioning her “truth” is to 2021 what questioning the truth of the Bible was to 1521 under the Protestant regime.



The Censorious Vengeance of the Oligarchs



Markle is now the chief awareness-raiser of Britain. Institutions are falling over themselves to heed her sermon about cleansing the nation of racism and “building compassion”. For O’Neill this is not only “creepy” but also menacing. He predicts that censorious vengeance of the woke elites will now discover “racism” in more and more areas of life, even where it doesn’t exist, and cancel anyone who dares to say: “Isn’t it possible Meghan is talking sh*t?”



Blasphemers, Step Forward



It took a long time for Brits to win the right to criticise royalty. Yet now a woke form of treason is being rehabilitated on the back of the veneration of Holy Meghan, O’Neill writes. Anyone who doesn’t think Britain is racist, and refuses to supplicate himself before St Meghan and the cleansing rituals of critical race theory, will be cancelled. But O’Neill has a solution - quote, “Blasphemers, step forward. This nonsense cannot be allowed to take hold.”