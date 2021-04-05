Amir Tsarfati: The Firstfruits Resurrection (Video 1:03:13)

Eine ermutigende Ansprache von Amir Tsarfati über die Auferstehung unseres Herrn Jesus Christus. Englisch mit englischen Untertiteln.---Amir Tsarfati was born in Jerusalem, Israel, to a Jewish family. He grew up in that region and has lived in Israel all his life. While fulfilling his military duty, Amir served as the deputy governor of Jericho, and was part of the unit that negotiated and coordinated with the Palestinians during the Israeli withdrawal from the city. Following his military service, Amir studied at Israel’s School of Tourism at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem. He worked as a licensed tour guide for Sar El Tours and Conferences, and was eventually promoted to CEO.While guiding dozens of church groups from all over the world, God convicted him of the great need – particularly within Evangelical Christianity – to explain Israel and its role in God’s plan. In 2001, Amir founded Behold Israel while maintaining his career in tourism. But it wasn’t until 2013 that it became a registered non-profit, allowing Amir to fulfill a greater calling for his life. That is when Behold Israel became a major provider of worldwide real-time access to reliable sources of news and information about Israel from within the powerful context of Bible history and prophecy.Over the last two decades, Amir’s message has expanded from tour buses in Israel to large platforms around the globe, including conferences, church visitations, and an ever-growing online teaching ministry. Amir is now the author of three books.Amir is married to Miriam, and together they have four children. His home overlooks the valley of Megiddo (Armageddon), which is a constant reminder of the call that the Lord has placed on him to teach from the Bible what God’s plans are for the end of times.