Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester woman has been charged with stealing a large amount of money from her church.

When the church requested its financial records last May, Radich met with the pastor and “admitted taking the $183,189.03 over a four year period.”

“gambling addiction”

“writing checks to herself in 2016 and ended in 2019 and she had gone to Mayo for counseling to get some help.”

The church decided to audit its financial records and that’s when it was learned the theft was much higher than reported by Radich.

”checks totaling $422,925.90 that were made out to Radich going back to 2013.”

“a large amount of funds that were withdrawn electronically and/or at ATM's of casinos. One day in particular Radich withdrew $10,500 at a casino. There were several days where Radich would withdraw between $7000 and $8000 at the casino.”

Checks in the following amounts were presented for payment on the following dates during each 6 month aggregated period:

4/15/16 to 10/14/16

Total $ 23,439.93

10/15/16 to 4/14/17

Total $17,447.92

4/15/17 to 10/14/17

Total $ 53,236.46

10/15/17 to 4/14/18

Total $ 55,820.65

4/15/18 to 10/14/18

Total $ 38,387.17

10/15/18 to 4/14/19

Total $ 15,041.12

4/15/19 to 10/14/19

Total $ 19,630.39

10/15/19 to 12/18/19

Total $ 11,733.61

