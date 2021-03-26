The future is already here ... The future is already here ... March 28, Palm Sunday Dear brothers and sisters, the reading of the Passion of Jesus Christ according to Mark, we will listen to on … More

Dear brothers and sisters, the reading of the Passion of Jesus Christ according to Mark, we will listen to on Palm Sunday, March 28, will make us contemplate the last days of the earthly life of our Savior in which took place the events of salvation that opened for us the gates of Paradise .



In fact, it is precisely in order to have us obtain this wonderful future that Jesus, on Holy Thursday, anticipated the paschal mystery in the Sacrament of the Eucharist, he let himself be arrested and on Good Friday on the Cross pronounced, before dying, those marvelous words: "Father in your hands I entrust my spirit ", later, in the mystical silence of Holy Saturday, he went down, in spirit, to the dwelling place of the dead to free the patriarchs and the righteous who had died before him and, finally, in Easter morning enlightened the women, his disciples and the whole universe with the light of His Resurrection!