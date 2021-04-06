April 7 The First Reading breski1 Acts of the Apostles 3,1-10. Peter and John were going up to the temple area for the three o'clock hour of prayer. And a man crippled from birth was carried and … More

Acts of the Apostles 3,1-10.

Peter and John were going up to the temple area for the three o'clock hour of prayer.

And a man crippled from birth was carried and placed at the gate of the temple called "the Beautiful Gate" every day to beg for alms from the people who entered the temple.

When he saw Peter and John about to go into the temple, he asked for alms.

But Peter looked intently at him, as did John, and said, "Look at us."

He paid attention to them, expecting to receive something from them.

Peter said, "I have neither silver nor gold, but what I do have I give you: in the name of Jesus Christ the Nazorean, (rise and) walk."

Then Peter took him by the right hand and raised him up, and immediately his feet and ankles grew strong.

He leaped up, stood, and walked around, and went into the temple with them, walking and jumping and praising God.

When all the people saw him walking and praising God,

they recognized him as the one who used to sit begging at the Beautiful Gate of the temple, and they were filled with amazement and astonishment at what had happened to him.



Psalms 105(104),1-2.3-4.6-7.8-9.

Give thanks to the LORD, invoke his name;

make known among the nations his deeds.

Sing to him, sing his praise,

proclaim all his wondrous deeds.



Glory in his holy name;

rejoice, O hearts that seek the LORD!

Look to the LORD in his strength;

seek to serve him constantly.



You descendants of Abraham, his servants,

sons of Jacob, his chosen ones!

He, the LORD, is our God;

throughout the earth his judgments prevail.



He remembers forever his covenant

which he made binding for a thousand generations.

Which he entered into with Abraham

and by his oath to Isaac.