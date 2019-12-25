CHRISTMAS NEWS: Pope Francis, Trump and the Christian Revival

From The Editor’s Desk, Michael Matt offers a stirring Christmastime reflection on how resistance is NOT futile, how Francis’s revolution can be stopped, and how the situation inside the Vatican … More

From The Editor's Desk, Michael Matt offers a stirring Christmastime reflection on how resistance is NOT futile, how Francis's revolution can be stopped, and how the situation inside the Vatican should make us all better Catholics and more committed soldiers of Jesus Christ. Michael brings good Christmas news from all around the world, including the auto-destructing Donald Trump impeachment debacle, the dressing-down Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano recently delivered to Pope Francis and, get this: For the first time ever, traditional Catholics got a permit to carry statues of Mary, Joseph and the Baby Jesus into the Minnesota State Capitol building in honor of the Birth of Christ. The video clip of these little children singing Silent Night in front of the Christmas Nativity they'd just set up in the Capitol rotunda will warm your heart and make you more determined than ever to never let anyone—even Francis—cause you to become discouraged or lose the Faith. You think Francis is invincible? Think again! He's vulnerable, as are his globalist friends in the Swamp in Washington, D.C. Merry Christmas to all the clans, and God bless us everyone! Long live the Child King of Bethlehem.