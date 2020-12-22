In a homily delivered on the first Sunday of Advent, Fr. Robert Altier warned his parishioners that the division in American politics presents Christians with a choice between good and evil. “So we … More

In a homily delivered on the first Sunday of Advent, Fr. Robert Altier warned his parishioners that the division in American politics presents Christians with a choice between good and evil.

“So we need to understand as we sit here today that where we’re coming to, as much as they have caused — intentionally — this massive division in our country, this is not about Republican and Democrat. This is not about liberal and conservative. This is about good and evil. This is about Jesus and Satan, and every last one of us is going to have to make a decision because if these people succeed in what it is they want to do, understand that those who are going to follow Christ will be persecuted — severely,” said Altier, a pastor at the Church of St. Raphael in Crystal, Minnesota.

Altier said the Gospel reveals that when Jesus “does come back, things are going to be a big mess because people didn’t watch.”

“It’s interesting in the Gospel reading what Jesus said. He said, ‘what I say to you I say to all.’ To all. Not just to people of faith, to everyone on the face of the earth: watch,” said Altier.

“If we look, for instance, at what is going on, just a few weeks back, Time Magazine had on its front cover something called the Great Reset. The Great Reset, ultimately I guess started with Prince Charles over in England but it’s really the brainchild of a man from Germany whose name is Klaus Schwab. And Klaus Schwab is an economist who started this thing that is called the World Economic Forum,” he added.