81 Popes that Became a Saint

keepyourfaith This is the list of all popes who became saints. Roughly 30% of all popes are saints. Starting with St. Peter, traditionally regarded as the first leader of the church after Christ’s death, 52 of the first 55 popes became saints during Catholicism’s first 500 years. In the last 1,000 years, just eight popes have been made saints. The three most recent popes to become saints were Pope St. John XXIII and Pope St. John Paul II, both canonized by Pope Francis on April 27, 2014 while Paul VI was canonized as a saint on 14 October 2018. The popes appear in chronological order for easier reference and provided the dates of their pontificate together with their feast dates. 1. Pope St. Peter (1st Pope) 2. Pope St. Linus (2nd Pope) 3. Pope St. Anacletus (3rd Pope) 4. Pope St. Clement I (4th Pope) 5. Pope St. Evaristus (5th Pope) 6. Pope St. Alexander I (6th Pope) 7. Pope St. Sixtus I (7th Pope) 8. Pope St. Telesphorus (8th Pope) 9. Pope St. Hyginus (9th Pope) 10. Pope St. Pius I (10th Pope) 11. Pope St. Anicetus (11th Pope) 12. Pope St. Soter (12th Pope) 13. Pope St. Eleutherius (13th Pope) 14. Pope St. Victor I (14th Pope) 15. Pope St. Zephyrinus (15th Pope) 16. Pope St. Callixtus I (16th Pope) 17. Pope St. Urban I (17th Pope) 18. Pope St. Pontian (18th Pope) 19. Pope St. Anterus (19th Pope) 20. Pope St. Fabian (20th Pope) 21. Pope St. Cornelius (21st Pope) 22. Pope St. Lucius I (22nd Pope) 23. Pope St. Stephen I (23rd Pope) 24. Pope St. Sixtus II (24th Pope) 25. Pope St. Dionysius (25th Pope) 26. Pope St. Felix I (26th Pope) 27. Pope St. Eutychian (27th Pope) 28. Pope St. Caius (28th Pope) 29. Pope St. Marcellinus (29th Pope) 30. Pope St. Marcellus I (30th Pope) 31. Pope St. Eusebius (31st Pope) 32. Pope St. Melchiades (32nd Pope) 33. Pope St. Sylvester I (33th Pope) 34. Pope St. Mark (34th Pope) 35. Pope St. Julius I (35th Pope) 36. Pope St. Damasus (37th Pope) 37. Pope St. Siricius (38th Pope) 38. Pope St. Anastasius (39th Pope) 39. Pope St. Innocent I (40th Pope) 40. Pope St. Zosimus (41st Pope) 41. Pope St. Boniface I (42nd Pope) 42. Pope St. Celestine I (43rd Pope) 43. Pope St. Sixtus III (44th Pope) 44. Pope St. Leo I (45th Pope) 45. Pope St. Hilarius (46th Pope) 46. Pope St. Simplicius (47th Pope) 47. Pope St. Felix III (48th Pope) 48. Pope St. Gelasius I (49th Pope) 49. Pope St. Symmachus (51st Pope) 50. Pope St Hormisdas (52nd Pope) 51. Pope St. John I (53rd Pope) 52. Pope St. Felix IV (54th Pope) 53. Pope St. Agapetus I (57th Pope) 54. Pope St Silverius (58th Pope) 55. Pope St. Gregory I (64th Pope) 56. Pope St. Boniface IV (67th Pope) 57. Pope St. Adeodatus I (68th Pope) 58. Pope St. Martin I (74th Pope) 59. Pope St. Eugene I (75th Pope) 60. Pope St. Vitalian (76th Pope) 61. Pope St. Agatho (79th Pope) 62. Pope St. Leo II (80th Pope) 63. Pope St. Benedict II (81st Pope) 64. Pope St. Sergius I (84th Pope) 65. Pope St. Gregory II (89th Pope) 66. Pope St. Gregory III (90th Pope) 67. Pope St. Zacharias (91st Pope) 68. Pope St. Paul I (93rd Pope) 69. Pope St. Leo III (96th Pope) 70. Pope St. Paschal I (98th Pope) 71. Pope St. Leo IV (103rd Pope) 72. Pope St. Nicholas I (105th Pope) 73. Pope St. Adrian III (109th Pope) 74. Pope St. Leo IX (152nd Pope) 75. Pope St. Gregory VII (157th Pope) 76. Pope St. Celestine V (192nd Pope) 77. Pope St. Pius V (225th Pope) 78. Pope St. Pius X (257th Pope) 79. Pope St. John XXIII (261st Pope) 80. Pope St. Paul VI (262nd Pope) 81. Pope St. John Paul II (264th Pope)