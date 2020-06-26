Cardinal Offers His Red Hat To Women

Three Francis Cardinals Cristóbal López (Rabat, Morocco), Juan José Omella (Barcelona, Spain), and Pedro Barreto (Huancayo, Perù), all Spanish-born, performed at a VidaNuevaDigital.com online panel (June 24).The craziest statements came from López. He said that Easter doesn't say much to Muslims but that there are other ways to express "that same Easter" such as "going from slavery to freedom" or "from hate to love."He also announced that "a new world" is being born and explained that it can be reached through conversion which according to him has "three great axes," personal, ecological (sic), and social.López praised exuberantly a simple food bank that was set up in his cathedral as "avalanche of solidarity," "revolution of tenderness," and "globalization of solidarity."During the question time, he added that "I put my red cassock, my zucchetto, and ring at the disposal of a woman." Because "being a cardinal does not make me more nor less than a woman.” One wonders why then he accepted the nomination.For López, "we are God's people, all baptized with the same divinity (sic)."