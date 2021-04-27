US Senate Judiciary Committee Takes First Look into President Biden's Judicial Nominees This week, the US Senate Judiciary Committee will take its first look at President Biden's initial batch of … More





This week, the US Senate Judiciary Committee will take its first look at President Biden's initial batch of Judicial nominees, if a spot should open up on the US Supreme Court. As Democratic progressives continue their fight to expand the high court, one Republican introduces a Constitutional Amendment to keep it at nine justices. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she doesn't plan to bring the Democrats' bill to expand the Supreme Court to 13 justices to the floor until she hears from the White House Commission that is looking into Supreme Court reforms. Congressman Rodney David of Illinois says, "The last thing we need to see in Washington is one party or the other stack up the Supreme Court." He is co-sponsoring a Constitutional Amendment, HJ Resolution 11, which states, "The Supreme Court of the United States shall be composed of nine justices." Since 1869, the US Supreme Court has had nine justices and he believes it should stay that way. For the Constitutional Amendment to be adopted, both chambers of Congress must pass the joint resolution, followed by three-fourths of state legislatures ratifying the resolution within seven years. Republicans are criticizing the push by Democrats as being radical and a tool of a partisan agenda. Capitol Hill Correspondent, Erik Rosales reports.