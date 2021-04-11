1Faustyna English Subtitles 1 / 8 (in Spanish)

Preparations For The Feast Of Mercy



Preparations For The Feast Of Mercy



By Michael K. Jones



Canon Ignacy Rozycri, Doctor of Dogmatic Theology appointed by Pope John Paul II to examine the revelations to Blessed Faustina, came to the conclusion that the extraordinary grace promised by Jesus on the Feast of Mercy is a gift of grace equaled only by the grace of Holy Baptism. This means that on this day your soul can be renewed as on the day of baptism, so that if you died immediately after receiving this grace you would go straight to heaven with no purgatory to serve at all. (In other words, so far as that matter is concerned He raised it ( the Holy Communion on the Feast of Mercy) to the rank of a "second Baptism". " The soul that will go to confession and receive Holy Communion shall obtain complete forgiveness of sins and punishment" (II.138).

To fittingly observe the Feast of Mercy it should be celebrated on the Sunday after Easter (I.124)(I.130). The Feast should be preceded by a Novena of Chaplets to the Divine Mercy beginning on Good Friday.

The Sermon by the priest on that day should be on Divine Mercy, that is the mercy which God the Father bestows on us through Jesus Christ His son. (II.39)

That we contemplate, on this day, the Mystery of Redemption as the greatest revelation of Divine Mercy towards us. (I.130)

The Image of the Divine Mercy is to be ceremoniously blessed. (I.18) (I.142)

The Image is to be publicly venerated. The image should be exposed to all taking part in the celebration and an image could be left in a position that all can touch and say "Jesus I Trust In You". This can be carried out during the celebration like the kissing of the cross on Good Friday or as people leave the Church, if numbers prevent it during the ceremony. (I.341) (II.38) (II.162)

Confession and communion on the day . If confession is not possible on the day it should be as close to the day as possible. Sr. Faustina made it on the Saturday before the Feast. Communion, as always, should be worthy one and must be accompanied by complete Trust in Divine Mercy. (II.138)(III.1109)

That an act of Mercy should take place in our lives, as part of our preparation for the feast. We should be merciful to others in our words, deeds and prayers.

Merciful Word- Forgiving and comforting

Merciful Deed- Any of the corporal works of mercy

Merciful Prayer- Prayers for Mercy for someone



Blessed are the Merciful, for they shall obtain mercy- Matthew 5:7.



THE CORPORAL WORKS OF MERCY

1. Feed the hungry.

2. Give drink to the thirsty.

3. Clothe the naked.

4. Shelter the homeless.

5. Comfort the imprisoned.

6. Visit the sick.

7. Bury the dead.



THE SPIRITUAL WORKS OF MERCY

1. Admonish sinners.

2. Instruct the uninformed.

3. Counsel the doubtful.

4. Comfort the sorrowful.

5. Be patient with those in error.

6. Forgive offences.

7. Pray for the living and the dead.



DEEDS OF MERCY

The revelations given to Blessed Sr. Faustina confirms this, in that it includes the need of practicing mercy towards one's neighbor daily:...by deed, word or prayer (II,162) as a second foundation stone...If a soul does not exercise mercy in some way or other it will not obtain My mercy on judgment day. Oh, if only souls knew how to gather eternal treasure for themselves, they would not be judged, for they would forestall my judgment with mercy (IV,57).