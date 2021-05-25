Saint Mary Magadlen de Pazzi Visions of Purgatory Bob&PennyLord Saint Mary Magadlen de Pazzi Visions of Purgatory The Lord raised her to the heights of Mount Tabor. She had been as close as one … More

Saint Mary Magadlen de Pazzi Visions of Purgatory Bob&PennyLord

Saint Mary Magadlen de Pazzi Visions of Purgatory The Lord raised her to the heights of Mount Tabor. She had been as close as one can be on earth to the Beatific Vision; now she was to walk the Way of the Cross to Calvary with her Lord. It was time for Him to share with her those Poor Souls in Purgatory whom He dearly loves. Saint Mary Magdalen de Pazzi Media Collection Bob&PennyLordSaint Mary Magadlen de Pazzi Visions of Purgatory The Lord raised her to the heights of Mount Tabor. She had been as close as one can be on earth to the Beatific Vision; now she was to walk the Way of the Cross to Calvary with her Lord. It was time for Him to share with her those Poor Souls in Purgatory whom He dearly loves. Saint Mary Magdalen de Pazzi Media Collection bobandpennylord.store/search?q=pazzi