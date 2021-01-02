St. Basil's Cathedral in Moscow, Russia.

Cathedral of the Protection of Most Holy Theotokos on the Moat, Temple of Basil the Blessed Собор Покрова пресвятой Богородицы, что на Рву (Russian) Basic information

Cathedral of the Protection of Most Holy Theotokos on the Moat,

Temple of Basil the Blessed

Собор Покрова пресвятой Богородицы, что на Рву (Russian)



Basic information

Architectural description

Specifications

Official name: Kremlin and Red Square, Moscow

Criteria:

Designated:

Reference #:

Type:

State Party:

Region:

Cathedral of the Protection of Most Holy Theotokos on the Moat

Saint Basil's Cathedral

Trattato di architettura

Monuments of Architecture in Moscow

“

”

all

Pokrovsky sobor (Покровский собор)

the

Materialy i issledovania. Muzei Moskovskogo Kremlya (Материалы и исследования. Музеи Московского Кремля)

XI

Hram Vasilia Blazhennogo v Moskve (Храм Василия Блаженного в Москве. Покровский собор)

Kultura i iskusstvo v epohy peremen (Культура и искусство в эпоху перемен)

Pamyatniku arhitektury Moskvy. Kremlin, Kitai Gorod, tsentralnye ploschadi (Памятники архитектуры Москвы. Кремль, Китай-город, центральные площади)

Moskva — trety Rim (Москва — третий Рим)

History of the Great Duchy of Moscow (История о великом княжестве Московском)

Pamyatniki arhitektury v dorevolutsionnoy Rossii (

)

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·Cathedral of the Intercession (of Saint Basil the Blessed) ·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·

·