World Over - 2021-01-28 - Alexandra DeSanctis and Noelle Mering with Raymond Arroyo

ALEXANDRA DeSANCTIS, journalist and staff writer at National Review and NOELLE MERING, columnist and author of the upcoming book Awake, Not Woke analyze a few of the executive orders coming out of the Biden White House, particularly those pertaining to the life, culture and women's issues.