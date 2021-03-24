National Day of Reflection on Pandemic “A Day of Prayer” Tuesday 23 March, the anniversary of the first national lockdown, marked with a minute’s silence at midday, praying in the presence of the … More

National Day of Reflection on Pandemic “A Day of Prayer”



Tuesday 23 March, the anniversary of the first national lockdown, marked with a minute’s silence at midday, praying in the presence of the Blessed Sacrament © Mazur/cbcew.org.uk



Source: Catholic Church (England and Wales) on Flickr