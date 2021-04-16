EWTN News Nightly | Thursday, April 15, 2021 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: A handful of Democratic lawmakers in the House and Senate want to bring forward a measure to add four justices to the … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: A handful of Democratic lawmakers in the House and Senate want to bring forward a measure to add four justices to the Supreme Court. Vice President of the Institute for Constitutional Government at the Heritage Foundation, John Malcolm, joins to share his reaction to this push by the Democratic lawmakers. Meanwhile, the Biden administration announced new sanctions on Russia for what it says are actions by that nation that “constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.” And, a bill aimed at saving the lives of the newborn babies who survive an abortion may soon be decided by a vote on the House floor. Pro-life lawmakers and organizations are hoping HR 619, the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, will get the votes needed to be heard. Associate Director for the Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism at the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, Danielle Brown, joins to share what the Catholic response should be to the situations in Minnesota - the shooting of Daunte Wright, the death of George Floyd, and also the unrest and violence from demonstrators. And finally this evening, French President Emmanuel Macron, visited Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, two years after the devastating fire. President Macron spoke with construction workers about the rebuilding progress of France's historic Catholic Cathedral. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: EWTN News Nightly | Thursday, April 15, 2021On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: A handful of Democratic lawmakers in the House and Senate want to bring forward a measure to add four justices to the Supreme Court. Vice President of the Institute for Constitutional Government at the Heritage Foundation, John Malcolm, joins to share his reaction to this push by the Democratic lawmakers. Meanwhile, the Biden administration announced new sanctions on Russia for what it says are actions by that nation that “constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States.” And, a bill aimed at saving the lives of the newborn babies who survive an abortion may soon be decided by a vote on the House floor. Pro-life lawmakers and organizations are hoping HR 619, the Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, will get the votes needed to be heard. Associate Director for the Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism at the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, Danielle Brown, joins to share what the Catholic response should be to the situations in Minnesota - the shooting of Daunte Wright, the death of George Floyd, and also the unrest and violence from demonstrators. And finally this evening, French President Emmanuel Macron, visited Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, two years after the devastating fire. President Macron spoke with construction workers about the rebuilding progress of France's historic Catholic Cathedral. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly