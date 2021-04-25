The Good Shepherd "Jesus said: ‘I am the good shepherd: the good shepherd is one who lays down his life for his sheep. The hired man, since he is not the shepherd and the sheep do not belong to … More

The Good Shepherd



"Jesus said: ‘I am the good shepherd: the good shepherd is one who lays down his life for his sheep. The hired man, since he is not the shepherd and the sheep do not belong to him, abandons the sheep and runs away as soon as he sees a wolf coming, and then the wolf attacks and scatters the sheep; this is because he is only a hired man and has no concern for the sheep." – John 10:11-13, which is part of today's Gospel at Mass (4th Sun of Easter). Floor tiles from the convent chapel of the Poor Clares of Perpetual Adoration of Our Lady of Solitude Monastery in Tonopah, AZ.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr