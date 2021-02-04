WINESKINS 2 7 21 Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Sr. Pat McNicholas, OSU, on Religious Life; Brother Augustine Condon, SSP, talks about St. Josephine Bakhita; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Geno Capone, Part … More

WINESKINS 2 7 21



Fr. Jim Korda speaks with Sr. Pat McNicholas, OSU, on Religious Life; Brother Augustine Condon, SSP, talks about St. Josephine Bakhita; Fr. Jim Korda interviews Geno Capone, Part III; music from the CD Rock of Ages, Hymns and Faith by Amy Grant; and, Fr. Jack Lavelle reflects on the readings for the Fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time.