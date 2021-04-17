The Oldest Living Pope in Church History, Pope Emeritus Benedict Turns 94 | EWTN News Nightly Pope Emeritus Benedict turns 94 today, the oldest living Pope in the history of the Catholic Church. … More





Pope Emeritus Benedict turns 94 today, the oldest living Pope in the history of the Catholic Church. This will be his first birthday since his brother passed away last July. Nowadays he is often in a wheelchair and lives a simple life in a monastery in the Vatican gardens. Several times, Pope Francis has referred to him as a wise grandfather. Professor at the Angelicum, also known as the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas, Fr. Ralph Weimann, joins to share how Pope Emeritus Benedict is celebrating his birthday and how he is doing. Benedict is also starting a school of theology, and Fr. Ralph tells us about that. With the Church in Germany going through a lot of criticism lately, Fr. Ralph explains if Benedict is following the situation closely and what he thinks about it. The professor also discusses the legacy Benedict brings, as the oldest living Pope in the history of the Church.