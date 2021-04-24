Muslims gather for Iftar in Barcecolna"s Catholic church"s cloister amid COVID pandemic. Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe Muslims, many of whom have no money for food and live in the stree… More





Muslims, many of whom have no money for food and live in the streets, were seen gathering for free Iftar - the meal used to break daily Ramadan fast at sunset, in Barcelona's Catholic parish of Santa Anna, Friday.



"We've been here in Santa Anna for a long time, many years, but the social lunch hall started last year with the pandemic," said President of the Moroccan Women Association, Faouzia Chati.



Cleric at Santa Anna parish, Peio Sanchez, added, "It was an initiative from the Muslim community who asked us themselves and afterward, the reaction of the people that live in the streets, they are very grateful."



Dozens of Muslims gather for Iftar at Santa Anna daily, as mass indoor gatherings are prohibited due to the coronavirus restrictions aimed at curbing its spread.



SOT, Faouzia Chati, President of Associacio de Dones Marroquines (Moroccan Women Association) (Spanish): "We've been here in Santa Anna for a long time, many years, but the social lunch hall started last year with the pandemic, they first give breakfast, then lunch and when they want to go out, they take the dinner with them. And now, the muslims, when the month of Ramadan arrives, can't come to eat. So the food that they have in the afternoon, they now have in the evening."



SOT, Faouzia Chati, President of Associacio de Dones Marroquines (Moroccan Women Association) (Spanish): "We prepare harira, that it's a traditional soup from Morocco, that has meat, lentils, chickpeas, celery, parsley, coriander, tomato, onion and spices."

