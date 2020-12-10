 Christmas Campaign: Financial Insights
It Was Written on the Cross that Christ Is God

The Hebrew inscription on the Titulus Crucis (“Title of the Cross”), preserved in the Roman Basilica of the Holy Cross in Jerusalem, reveals that Christ is God, writes BastaBugie.it (December 9)

The title says in Latin, Greek and Hebrew, “Jesus of Nazareth, King of the Jews.” The Hebrew version is, "ישוע הנוצרי ומלך היהודים" = Yshuah Hnozri, Wmelek Hjehudim.

The acronym of this is YHWH, in Hebrew "יהוה", which is the name of God: Yahwe.

