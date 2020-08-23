Clicks21
Gregorian chant: Introit - Salve, Sancta Parens (Lyric Video)
Consider a gift for our channel : (you can donate as little as 1$ ): www.patreon.com/AOTC www.subscribestar.com/AOTC ---- Special thanks to our patrons on Patreon and SubscribeStar who have made this video possible. ---- Top Patrons: (10 $ or more donation) Darius Oliver, Patricia Blassingame, Randall Flagg, Lord Funkicus, unter Rhoades, Joseph Blain, George Sherratt, KiwiStalk James A Panter, Christophe, Kenneth, Jason Huang Akira: Lovecryption, Sir Gray, Borna Situm Nagy, Peter Hundy, Sham Wow Patrick Hewitt, Rafal Jedrasik, Logan Nighthorse,Christopher Delano, Jason Roach ---- About the chant: "Salve sancta parens", introit for Feasts of the Blessed Virgin Mary this hymn says : 'Hail, holy Mother, thou who didst bring forth the King who rules Heaven and earth for ever and ever. And the joy of the Mother, remaining a Virgin of modesty, neither before thee was any like thee, nor shall there be after' ----- This chant is performed by CIRMA/ Ensemble Organum lead by Mr. Marcel Pérès Website: organumcirma.com ----- Latin text: Salve, sancta Parens, enixa et puerpera Regem: qui caelum, terramque regit in saecula saeculorum. Et gaudium matris habens cum virginitatis pudoris, nec primam similem visa est, nec habere sequentem, Gloria Patri, et Filio, et Spiritui Sancto Sicut erat in principio, et nunc, et semper et in saecula saeculorum. Amen.
