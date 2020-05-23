Our Lady in Prayer

The Saturday after the Ascension is dedicated to Our Lady, the model of humble prayer. During this time of the Pentecost Novena, we pray with Mary our Mother for a fresh infusion of the graces of … More

The Saturday after the Ascension is dedicated to Our Lady, the model of humble prayer. During this time of the Pentecost Novena, we pray with Mary our Mother for a fresh infusion of the graces of the Holy Spirit. This stained glass window by Charles Connick is in St Dominic's church in San Francisco.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr