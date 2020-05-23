Clicks37
Our Lady in Prayer
The Saturday after the Ascension is dedicated to Our Lady, the model of humble prayer. During this time of the Pentecost Novena, we pray with Mary our Mother for a fresh infusion of the graces of …More
The Saturday after the Ascension is dedicated to Our Lady, the model of humble prayer. During this time of the Pentecost Novena, we pray with Mary our Mother for a fresh infusion of the graces of the Holy Spirit. This stained glass window by Charles Connick is in St Dominic's church in San Francisco.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
How many weeks has it been since any of us here saw the inside of a stained glass window with our own eyes?