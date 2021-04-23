Saint George "O God, the merits and prayers of Your blessed martyr George are a source of happiness for us. Grant us as a gift of grace the blessings we seek through him." Amen. Stained glass window … More

Saint George



"O God, the merits and prayers of Your blessed martyr George are a source of happiness for us. Grant us as a gift of grace the blessings we seek through him." Amen. Stained glass window from Norwich Cathedral.



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr