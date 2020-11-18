Bill Gates’ falsehood: ‘I've never been involved in any sort of microchip-type thing’ Ever since some controversial comments Bill Gates made early this year, he has been drawing attention from concer… More





Ever since some controversial comments Bill Gates made early this year, he has been drawing attention from concerned people all over the world. These comments center around Gates' possible involvement in the implementation of microchips inside COVID-19 vaccines, including when he stated "we will have some digital certificates to show who has recovered...or when we have a vaccine who has received it."