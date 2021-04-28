The Ties Between the Border Crisis and the Democrats' Push for Election Reform | EWTN News Nightly A recent opinion piece says the surge at the US border is tied into the Democrats' push for election… More





A recent opinion piece says the surge at the US border is tied into the Democrats' push for election reform. Writing in Real Clear Politics, earlier this month, former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli says in part, "When one looks at what this administration is doing to open the door to illegal immigration, to grant amnesty to millions of illegal aliens, and to sweep millions of illegal aliens onto our voter rolls... it is impossible to conclude that this is all just a coincidence." Former Attorney General of Virginia and National Chairman of the Election Transparency Initiative, Ken Cuccinelli, explains why the situation at the border is tied into the HR1 and S1 voting bills being pushed by Democrats. With Georgia having recently passed laws they say will strengthen confidence in elections, Cuccinelli shares whether there are other states considering similar measures. In Arizona, state Senate Republicans are trying to do a hand recount of the 2.1 million votes from Maricopa County. The former Virginia Attorney General gives us an update on how that is going. However, critics say the Arizona recount is not being done in a transparent manner, and the company overseeing the recount is led by someone who supports former President Trump. Cuccinelli discusses how he would respond. He tells us whether he sees HR1 and S1 becoming laws and whether they would negate the moves to strengthen election security at the state level.