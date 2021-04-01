Clicks5
Healing the predicament of fallen humanity. Homily for Good Friday Fr.GeoffreyPlant God created us with free will, but how does God heal fallen humanity when it uses that freedom by rebelling against…More
Healing the predicament of fallen humanity. Homily for Good Friday Fr.GeoffreyPlant
God created us with free will, but how does God heal fallen humanity when it uses that freedom by rebelling against God?
God created us with free will, but how does God heal fallen humanity when it uses that freedom by rebelling against God?