Stolen Elections: Jesuit Will Bless Biden Regime

Father Leo O'Donovan, 86, who earned a doctoral degree in Münster, Germany, under the heretical Father Karl Rahner SJ, will deliver the January 20 invocation at the inauguration of Joe Biden whose election as a US president is disputed.O'Donovan is a former president of Georgetown University. Biden called him personally inviting him to offer the prayer at the inauguration. A longtime friend of the Biden family, O'Donovan he celebrated in 2015 the funeral Mass for Biden's oldest son, Beau, 46.On January 6, thousants of supporters of a pro-democracy revolution attempted to overturn the 2020 stolen US elections. Similar revolutions around the world have been highly praised by the US oligarchs and their media.During his tenure as president of Georgetown University, O’Donovan was ordered by the Vatican to withdraw funding for a student abortion rights group. In 1996, O'Donovan was appointed to the board of directors of the controversial Walt Disney Company.