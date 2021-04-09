New SAFE Act, Prohibiting Gender-Transitioning Procedures for Children, Passes in Arkansas Lawmakers in Arkansas have overridden the veto of a bill that prohibits gender-transitioning procedures for … More





Lawmakers in Arkansas have overridden the veto of a bill that prohibits gender-transitioning procedures for children, known as the Save Adolescents from Experiments (SAFE) Act. The State Senate passed the measure last month, but on Monday, Republican Governor Asa Hutchinson vetoed it citing government overreach. However, the very next day both the Arkansas House and Senate voted overwhelmingly to override his veto. Washington D.C. Correspondent for Catholic News Agency, Matt Hadro, joins to talk about the fact that Arkansas overrode the governor's veto and whether he was surprised that Governor Hutchinson vetoed the bill in the first place, considering his record on things such as life issues and conscience rights. Hadro explains what this measure does and whether any faith groups or Church leaders have weighed in. Now that the bill will become law, the D.C. Correspondent discusses what is next and whether any other states are considering similar measures.