For all the poor, the homeless, and the economically distressed, we come in prayer from the shrine of The Virgin of the Poor, (Banneux) Belgium. Tune in to SW Prayer and join us to pray the Holy … More

For all the poor, the homeless, and the economically distressed, we come in prayer from the shrine of The Virgin of the Poor, (Banneux) Belgium. Tune in to SW Prayer and join us to pray the Holy Rosary for various intentions during these dark days. Join us for the recitation of the Holy Rosary from Shrines around the world for the whole month of May with the first Prayer of the Rosary presided over by Pope Francis from Basilica Vaticana. Tune in to swprayer.org for the LIVE broadcast from across the globe to pray for the entire world wounded by this pandemic.