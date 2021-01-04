Clicks3
Suad Saleh, professeur de l'université d'Al Azhar, dit que c'est ok de violer une non-musulmane dans l'islam Université auprès de laquelle le pape 'imposteur' du titre de Pape François est ami... …More
Suad Saleh, professeur de l'université d'Al Azhar, dit que c'est ok de violer une non-musulmane dans l'islam
Université auprès de laquelle le pape 'imposteur' du titre de Pape François est ami...
Vidéo source : youtube.com/watch?v=7fBxSr1t464
This female Muslim professor says rape is an allowable form of humiliation… “The female prisoners of wars are ‘those whom you own.’ In order to humiliate them, they become the property of the army commander, or of a Muslim, and he can have sex with them just like he has sex with his wives.”
Un commentaire sous la vidéo : "a distinction without a difference, as it is islamic tradition that the world is divided into two Houses: the House of Peace (dar es salaam) wherein all are muslim or submit to muslims; and the House of War (dar al harb) wherein there are non-muslims who do not submit to muslims. Islam is in a constant state of war against the entirety of the world that is neither muslim nor submissive to muslims. Add in the Ummah tradition of reciprocity of violence, wherein any hostility by any non-muslim anywhere in the world against any muslim can be legitimately responded to with violence by any muslim anywhere in the world against any non-muslim, and you see that the limitations this professor details are semantics without weight."
Université auprès de laquelle le pape 'imposteur' du titre de Pape François est ami...
Vidéo source : youtube.com/watch?v=7fBxSr1t464
This female Muslim professor says rape is an allowable form of humiliation… “The female prisoners of wars are ‘those whom you own.’ In order to humiliate them, they become the property of the army commander, or of a Muslim, and he can have sex with them just like he has sex with his wives.”
Un commentaire sous la vidéo : "a distinction without a difference, as it is islamic tradition that the world is divided into two Houses: the House of Peace (dar es salaam) wherein all are muslim or submit to muslims; and the House of War (dar al harb) wherein there are non-muslims who do not submit to muslims. Islam is in a constant state of war against the entirety of the world that is neither muslim nor submissive to muslims. Add in the Ummah tradition of reciprocity of violence, wherein any hostility by any non-muslim anywhere in the world against any muslim can be legitimately responded to with violence by any muslim anywhere in the world against any non-muslim, and you see that the limitations this professor details are semantics without weight."