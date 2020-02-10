Home
English
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Menu
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
105
Parents' patience
HerzMariae
2
1
44 minutes ago
or lazy?
Share
Like
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
onda
10 minutes ago
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
onda
likes this.
10 minutes ago
Jungerheld
15 minutes ago
That is DEFINITELY a perfect depiction of what every parent says at some point, "If I had
only half
their energy..."
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
onda
likes this.
10 minutes ago
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up