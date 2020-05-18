Home
Clicks
27
Fired Portland Nurse Blows Whistle On Empty Hospitals & Rejects Media Premise (Faked Numbers?)
DefendTruth
1
25 minutes ago
Do we really have a pandemic in Oregon? Do we?! I don't think so."
Rafał_Ovile
10 minutes ago
MUST WATCH: Debunking the Narrative (With Prof. Dolores Cahill)
