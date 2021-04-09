Stay with me if you wanna live! Stay with me if you wanna live! April 11 Divine Mercy Sunday II of Easter Dear brothers and sisters, The explosion of light, love, joy and life caused by the Resurrect… More

Stay with me if you wanna live!



Stay with me if you wanna live!

April 11 Divine Mercy Sunday II of Easter



Dear brothers and sisters, The explosion of light, love, joy and life caused by the Resurrection of Jesus on Easter morning helps us to better understand the importance of accepting, without delay, the pressing invitation of Jesus to "Remain in His love". To keep in touch, as the Apostle Thomas reminds us in the passage from the Gospel of John that we will hear on Sunday 11 April, with the "signs" of the merciful love of the Risen Christ present in his Church which are the source of life in abundance. An eternal and divine life which transform us into credible witnesses of God's presence and His merciful love into the world.