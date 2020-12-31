The Prime Minister speaks on Australia's national anthem and the latest COVID-19 numbers | ABC News. The Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Chief Medical Officer Dr Paul Kelly gave a press conference … More





The Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Chief Medical Officer Dr Paul Kelly gave a press conference on the first day of 2021.



Subscribe:



ABC News provides around the clock coverage of news events as they break in Australia and abroad, including the latest coronavirus pandemic updates. It's news when you want it, from Australia's most trusted news organisation.



For more from ABC News, click here:

Watch more ABC News content ad-free on iview:



Go deeper on our ABC News In-depth channel:

Like ABC News on Facebook: gloria.tv/abcnews.au?_fb_noscript=1

Follow ABC News on Instagram:

Follow ABC News on Twitter:



#ABCNews #ABCNewsAustralia The Prime Minister speaks on Australia's national anthem and the latest COVID-19 numbers | ABC News.The Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Chief Medical Officer Dr Paul Kelly gave a press conference on the first day of 2021.Subscribe: youtube.com/…annel/UCVgO39Bk5sMo66-6o6Spn6Q Read more here: abc.net.au/…9-latest-nsw-victoria/13025770 ABC News provides around the clock coverage of news events as they break in Australia and abroad, including the latest coronavirus pandemic updates. It's news when you want it, from Australia's most trusted news organisation.For more from ABC News, click here: abc.net.au/…=news&utm_campaign=description Watch more ABC News content ad-free on iview: iview.abc.net.au/category/news Go deeper on our ABC News In-depth channel: youtube.com/…annel/UCxcrzzhQDj5zKJbXfIscCtg Like ABC News on Facebook: gloria.tv/abcnews.au?_fb_noscript=1Follow ABC News on Instagram: instagram.com/abcnews_au Follow ABC News on Twitter: twitter.com/abcnews