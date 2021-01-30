A Dramatic Increase in Families Seeking Adoption Seen in Diocese of Arlington | EWTN News Nightly The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington reports a dramatic increase in the number of new … More





The Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington reports a dramatic increase in the number of new families seeking to adopt. We're joined by Meaghan Lane, Program Director of Pregnancy and Adoption Support with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington, to discuss this positive news and the resources Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington provides for children and families. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: A Dramatic Increase in Families Seeking Adoption Seen in Diocese of Arlington | EWTN News NightlyThe Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington reports a dramatic increase in the number of new families seeking to adopt. We're joined by Meaghan Lane, Program Director of Pregnancy and Adoption Support with Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington, to discuss this positive news and the resources Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington provides for children and families. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly