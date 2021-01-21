Francis: Other Confessions Are "Gifts From God"

The Lord didn't impose unity on his disciples because unity can only be reached by prayer, Francis said correctly at his January 20 Wednesday Audience.He observed that we pray little or never for "Christian unity." This wording is misleading as Christ didn't speak about a generic "Christian unity" but about the unity which is realised in the Catholic Church, not outside of it.According to Francis, the love of Christ makes us discover that "Christians of other confessions, with their traditions, with their history, are gifts from God." This is another false statement as false traditions cannot originate in God.