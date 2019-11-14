Clicks14

Supertramp - Fool's Overture (Live 1979)

Susi 47
11
recorded live in Paris
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

RudyM likes this.
Susi 47
the lyrics fit in this times-
where they laugh about the warnings....
the last sentence of the lyrics
says
let's go crazy-

look at the world today
  • Report
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up