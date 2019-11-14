Home
English
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Menu
Login
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
14
Supertramp - Fool's Overture (Live 1979)
Susi 47
1
1
yesterday
recorded live in Paris
Share
Like
More
Report
Add to album
Embed
Download
Social networks
Edit post
Replace medium
Remove post
RudyM
likes this.
27 minutes ago
Susi 47
yesterday
the lyrics fit in this times-
where they laugh about the warnings....
the last sentence of the lyrics
says
let's go crazy-
look at the world today
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up