Archbishop of San Francisco Speaks Out Against the Violence at the U.S. Capitol | EWTN News Nightly

American bishops are demanding that peace replace the violence after protesters disrupted Congress. Archbishop Jose Gomez, President of the USCCB wrote in a statement, "This is not who were are as Americans. I am praying for members of Congress and Capitol staff and for the police and those working to restore order and public safety." Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of the Archdiocese of San Francisco is also speaking out about the violence that occurred Wednesday. Archbishop Cordileone joins to discuss what went through his mind and what his message would be to the people behind the attacks. The archbishop explains how to foster unity and move forward in a moment where the nation is deeply divided on so many issues. He shares his words of advice and comfort for the faithful during this tumultuous time.