Healthcare Leaders Roll Up Sleeves for Covid-19 Vaccines, Cite Confidence, Efficacy President Donald Trump tweeted today that “Distribution of both vaccines is going very smoothly” and that “record … More





President Donald Trump tweeted today that “Distribution of both vaccines is going very smoothly” and that “record numbers” of people are being vaccinated against the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence energized young, conservative students during a speech in Florida today. And Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, along with other health officials, were inoculated today against the coronavirus, as leaders look to instill confidence among Americans who will be lining up to get the shots. EWTN News Nightly White House correspondent Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: Healthcare Leaders Roll Up Sleeves for Covid-19 Vaccines, Cite Confidence, EfficacyPresident Donald Trump tweeted today that “Distribution of both vaccines is going very smoothly” and that “record numbers” of people are being vaccinated against the coronavirus. Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence energized young, conservative students during a speech in Florida today. And Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, along with other health officials, were inoculated today against the coronavirus, as leaders look to instill confidence among Americans who will be lining up to get the shots. EWTN News Nightly White House correspondent Owen Jensen reports. Don't miss out on the latest news and analysis from a Catholic perspective. Get EWTN News Nightly delivered to your email: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-news-nightly