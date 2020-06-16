Cardinal Pell: How To Survive Emotional Hardship

Innocent Cardinal George Pell’s thirteen months in prison were “difficult and unpleasant,” but not the worst possible form of suffering, he said at a June 5/6 online retreat to the Australian Catholic Students’ Association.He stressed that the Christian understanding of redemptive suffering works, “not in the sense that I was acquitted, but that this Christian teaching helped me to survive.”Pell also suggested to somebody going through emotional hardship like grief, loss and personal suffering to exercise, avoid alcohol, eat and sleep regularly, and to wake up at the same time each day.