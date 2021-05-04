Catholic Sphere - 2021-05-04 - Mother’s Day & Mother Mary Join Brian Patrick as he discusses Mother’s Day and our Holy Mother, Mary with Contributors across the Globe. Today, Brian will be joined by … More

Join Brian Patrick as he discusses Mother’s Day and our Holy Mother, Mary with Contributors across the Globe. Today, Brian will be joined by Tracey Harkin in Ireland, Armando Cervantes in California, & Fr. Elias Leyds in the Netherlands.