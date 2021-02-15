New Attempt to Canonise “Catholic” President Joe Biden Joe Biden has a liberal faith that aligns with many Catholics who lean – quote – “less rigidly” than their bishops on matters of family and … More

Joe Biden has a liberal faith that aligns with many Catholics who lean – quote – “less rigidly” than their bishops on matters of family and sexuality, the Los Angeles Times pontificated last Friday. Biden is for the newspaper a man who – quote – “balances” religious rituals and traditions with the ideals of a mainstream Democrat. In this context “balances” is a synonym for “contradicts.” The paper fires a broadside against Donald Trump whom it calls “a nominally Christian president who surrounded himself with conservative evangelicals.”



Biden Is a Pope Francis Catholic



The main referee of the Los Angeles Times is Natalia Imperatori-Lee who teaches religious studies at the Catholic Manhattan College. She sees in Biden – quote – “a bit of herself.” Seeing the rosary peeking out from Biden’s sleeve, Imperatori is reminded of the prayer beads in the Cuban American home where she grew up - not of prayer beads she herself actually would use. She insults Pope Francis: “Biden seems to me like a Pope Francis kind of Catholic.”



Biden’s “Poor”



Msgr. Michael Carruthers, a former private secretary of two archbishops and former rector of Miami’s St. John Vianney College Seminary is presented as a Biden fan. Carruthers who is now the parish priest at Riverview Resurrection Church is excited to have a – quote – “faith-filled president, especially one that shares that idea of dialogue that is part of the Catholic tradition.” In truth, Biden is not engaging in any dialogue with prolifers and real Catholics. Carruthers concedes that Biden’s abortion and homosex views differ from church teaching BUT he prefers to focus on areas of agreement like mass immigration and the poor, although Biden is killing in Syria millions of poor with economic sanctions.



Biden’s Bible Has No Connection to “Illuminati”



Reuters - quote – fact check team concluded that the medias’ repeating of the same Biden photo at church does not prove he is lying about his church attendance or Catholic faith. Rather, Reuters internal Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith attests that – quote – “Biden’s Catholic faith is well-known and documented.” On January 27, Reuters Fact Check Team concluded that the 1893 Douay-Rheims Bible edition which Biden used at his inauguration is not evidence of his alleged connection to the Illuminati or the Freemasons. The eye of Providence seen on some antique Douay-Rheims Bibles has been a Christian symbol for centuries, predating Masonic use, Reuters explains.