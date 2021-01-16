Argentina Becomes Largest Nation in Latin America to Legalize Abortion Argentina becomes the largest Latin American nation to legalize abortion – we speak with Nicolas Mayoraz, District Deputy of … More





Argentina becomes the largest Latin American nation to legalize abortion – we speak with Nicolas Mayoraz, District Deputy of Santa Fe, Argentina who lobbied against the new abortion law.