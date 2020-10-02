Dr. Brant Pitre, Jesus & the Jewish Roots of the Eucharist

Thank you for taking the time to view the full video presentation by Dr. Brant Pitre on "Jesus and the Jewish Roots of the Eucharist". In this presentation, you will explore the Eucharist as the New … More

Thank you for taking the time to view the full video presentation by Dr. Brant Pitre on "Jesus and the Jewish Roots of the Eucharist". In this presentation, you will explore the Eucharist as the New Passover, the New Manna from Heaven, and the mysterious New 'Bread of the Presence.' If you are looking to deepen your faith in and understanding of the inexhaustible treasure that is the Eucharist, then this talk is for you. In this exciting talk, Dr. Pitre shines the light of the Old Testament and ancient Judaism on the words and deeds of Jesus to reveal the amazingly Jewish roots of the Eucharist. Using his in-depth knowledge of Jewish messianic expectations, Dr. Pitre shows how the hope for a New Exodus and the coming of the Messiah proves that Jesus really did intend to give us the Eucharist, and it is nothing less than the gift of Himself, Body, Blood, Soul and Divinity. Please print the PDF handout to use as a reference guide while listening. It is available at www.TheHolyEucharist.com. Thank you and may God bless you.