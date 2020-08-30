Clicks33
Take Up Your Cross
"Then Jesus told his disciples, "If any man would come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross and follow me." – Matthew 16:24, which is part of today's Gospel (22nd Sun). Stained glass window from St Albert the Great Priory chapel in Oakland, CA.
Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
