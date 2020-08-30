Clicks33

Take Up Your Cross

LawrenceOP-Fan
"Then Jesus told his disciples, "If any man would come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross and follow me." – Matthew 16:24, which is part of today's Gospel (22nd Sun). Stained glass window from St Albert the Great Priory chapel in Oakland, CA.
"Then Jesus told his disciples, "If any man would come after me, let him deny himself and take up his cross and follow me." – Matthew 16:24, which is part of today's Gospel (22nd Sun). Stained glass window from St Albert the Great Priory chapel in Oakland, CA.

Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr
Creative Commons (by-nc-nd)
