Argentinean Bishops: “I Will Vomit You Out of My Mouth”

Buenos Aires Pro-Lifer José Arturo Quarracino criticises the complacency and silence of the bishops in the face of the Argentinean December 30 abortion law.
Quarracino observes on Gloria.tv (January 1) that the bishops interrupted their silence only in the last weeks with declarations that had no intention “to really oppose the law.”
He calls the bishops’ press release in response to the criminal law a declaration aiming to please everyone. They ignore that pre-natal death penalty was legalised, that public health was put at the service of killing innocents, that senators justified abortion while claiming to be “Catholics,” and that doctors are forbidden to offer alternatives to abortion which will be “allowed” up to 9 months.
The bishops’ opposition to abortion was reduced to good intentions, the distribution of leaflets, and “dialogue with the spirit of evil” in order to forge a "culture of encounter," Quarracino observes.
For him, the Argentinean bishops resemble the Church of Laodicea of which the book of Revelation says that “since you are lukewarm, and neither cold nor hot, I will vomit you out of my mouth."
This is the truth! I don't know what they are, but they're not shepherds. They seem more like ostriches with their heads in the sand. They should be leading. At the same time, many of the faithful aren't much better. The bishops aren't leading; the faithful are, more often than not, unwilling to be led, unwilling to be shepherded.