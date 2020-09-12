Clicks19

Transitional Deacon Ordination September 12, 2020

Transitional Deacon Ordination from St. Columba Cathedral in Youngstown September 12, 2020. Bishop Martin Amos, bishop emeritus of Davenport, Iowa, presided and ordained Chad Johnson and Brian Smith for service in the Diocese of Youngstown. Sr. Joyce Candidi, OSHJ, narrator.
